Ghana captain Andre Ayew worried over Christian Atsu's whereabouts after Turkey earthquake

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is hoping former Ghana teammate Christian Atsu is found alive after five days of being trapped under rubble.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor in Turkey, is one of many persons yet to be rescued following the devastating earthquake that hit the city of Hatay on Monday.

Ayew, a former Fenerbache player, remains concerned about his colleague and prays the former Newcastle United player is found.

"I'm very sad, very down. There are no words to describe how we (Ghanaians) all feel about this situation. Personally, it's been difficult in the last few days because he is someone I'm close to,” Ayew told Sky Sports.

"As players, we have been trying to speak to each other, trying to get hold of the family to know what's happening because we are very sad about the situation and praying that he will be good and okay. The whole of Ghana is also praying for his safe return.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, reports from Turkey indicates the equipment needed to remove people from the rubble has arrived.

Atsu scored the winner for Hatayspor in their final game before disaster struck.