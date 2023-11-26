Ghana captain Andre Ayew's Le Havre career off to a rocky start after red card in debut

Andre Ayew made a disastrous debut for his new club Le Havre in French Ligue 1, getting sent off just two minutes after coming on as a substitute in their match against Nantes.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder, who captains Ghana, was given a red card in the 67th minute for a dangerous tackle on an opponent, following a poor challenge that left the referee with no choice but to dismiss him from the game.

Ayew had been eager to make a positive impact for his new side, having joined them just before the November international break following a spell without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest.

However, his hopes of a dream start were quickly dashed as he lasted only 25 seconds on the pitch before being given his marching orders.

The incident occurred when Ayew lunged into a tackle on a Nantes player, catching him high up on the leg with his studs.

The referee immediately blew his whistle and produced a red card, signalling the end of Ayew's involvement in the game.

As a result of his sending off, Ayew will now face a three-match ban, which means he will miss Le Havre's next few games.

This setback will come as a huge disappointment to the player, who was looking to get his career back on track with his new club.

Despite this unfortunate turn of events, Ayew will now have to focus on working hard to regain his place in the team and prove himself once again.