Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan advises Normalisation Committee to revive colts football

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee to revive colts football in the country.

With Ghana finding itself in the depths of an unprecedented football crisis, the big question many pundits have been asking is how can it rebuild its football brand and what are some of the simple solutions that will help the brand come out stronger than ever.

Gyan has urged the Normalisation Committee to revive youth football in the country to bring it up to modern standards to discover more talents.

“I'll advice the Normalization Committee to find a way of reviving the colts system in Ghana and most top players including myself, Sulley Muntari and, Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien played colts football,” Gyan told Jefferies Sintim Koree on Zylofon Sports.