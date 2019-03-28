Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan hopes to be fit ahead of 2019 AFCON

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is hopeful of staying fit ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, was left out of the Black Stars final game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Harambee Stars of Kenya last Saturday.

The 33-year-old Kayserispor forward has been battling fitness problems which has kept him out of action for the large part of the campaign.

However, he is eager to win the battle against his fitness troubles in order to make Ghana’s final squad for the prestigious tournament in June.

“I will be working harder at club level and would do my best to ensure that I stay fit.That is the most important thing .When a player is fit he is able to do a lot of things so I am looking forward to staying up on my feet before and during the AFCON,” he told the media.

Gyan would be making his seventh AFCON tournament should he make the squad to Egypt.