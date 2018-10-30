Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan in messy divorce battle, demands paternity test for kids

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has filed to end his marriage in an acrimonious divorce battle, demanding DNA tests to ascertain the paternity of his three kids.

The Turkey-based superstar filed for divorce from his wife, Gifty Gyan, at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the High Court in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

In the latest messy divorce battle involving rich Ghanaian footballers, Gyan seems to have accused his wife of infidelity after casting doubt over his role in fathering the three children publicly known as his kids.

The 2010 World Cup superstar denied fathering their three children and is demanding a DNA test to be carried out on all three to ascertain if he is the true father of the children.

Gyan and Gifty have not been on talking terms for the past eight months and now the Ghana captain has slapped the woman with divorce papers to end their marriage after five years in the union.

He filed for divorce two months ago when he was on summer holidays.

The striker's decision to officially terminate the marriage is a clear indication that their differences have now become irreconcilable.

Gyan is even making frantic preparations to marry an Accra-based business woman after his marriage to Gifty is officially dissolved by the court.

The striker has successfully shielded his wife and three children from the public eye and media scrutiny but his action in court has thrust his family into the public sphere.

Details of why Asamoah Gyan’s marriage to Gifty has hit the rocks are unknown but sources close to the estranged wife say Gyan grew cold towards Gifty after another woman came into his life.

The said woman was in June this year mistaken for Asamoah Gyan’s wife at the grand opening of his new sports bar located in Osu, Accra.

Interestingly, the same lady was mentioned as Asamoah Gyan’s wife when Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe fought his last bout in defense of his IBO World title this month.

She was also spotted in town with the footballer when he came to Ghana recently for his summer vacation.

When rumors started making the rounds earlier this year about a possible love-affair between Gyan and the said woman, the business woman denied it.

She explained that her relationship with Gyan was purely professional as she owns a property that houses one of Gyan’s companies.

But investigation by GhanaWeb reveals that the relationship between the business woman and Asamoah Gyan is beyond ‘landlord- tenant’ relationship as the two are currently courting and set to marry after his divorce to his current wife Gifty Gyan.

The latest indication of the current troubles in the marriage was the alleged seizure of Gifty’s passport by Baffour Gyan, who is the elder brother of Asamoah Gyan, to supposedly prevent her from returning to Asamoah’s residence in the United Kingdom.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003 and got married in 2013 after their second child was born.

Sources close to Asamoah Gyan confirmed GhanaWeb’s story but declined to comment publicly.