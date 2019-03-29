Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan insists the Black Stars can win AFCON without him

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes the Black Stars can win the Africa Cup of Nations without him in the team.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is yet to name his final squad for the tournament in Egypt this June, but left out the Kayserispor forward in the last two games.

Without the team's all time leading scorer, new boy Caleb Ekuban came looks to be threading his way into the team.

Gyan is unfazed by his absence and believes the team can win the Nations Cup without him.

“Ghana can win AFCON 2019 without me," he told Asempa FM. "Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations without Didier Drogba and France won the FIFA World Cup without their talisman Benzema.

“I have even been left off the bench in some Black Stars games before, so the decision resides with the coach to decide whether to select me for the Africa Cup of Nations or not.

“If I am not included in the team, I will support them anyway and if I go as a player who will start from the bench, I will motivate the young ones to give off their best”. he added.