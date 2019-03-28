Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan makes donations to Dworwulu Special School

Captain of the senior national team, Asamoah Gyan presented items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra on Wednesday.

The items included cartons of assorted soft drinks and boxes of mineral water.

Gyan, who was in the country for the international friendly break engaged in the philanthropic work, something he is widely known for.

"We are here today to share what l have with my special friends," he said after making the donation.

"In fact, it has always been on my mind to visit and have fun with you guys, we wanted to be here last Christmas but busy schedule robbed us the opportunity," Gyan added.

"l am happy to be with you and l promise to visit from time to time, l wish you well in your studies. Study hard and l promise you the sky will be the beginning of your exploits."

Meanwhile, Fredrick Tetteh, an official of the school thank Gyan and his team for their show of generosity.

"we are indeed grateful for the gesture and your visit, you have no idea what your visit has done in the lives of these precious children, God bless your career, thank you."