Ghana captain Jordan Ayew hails Black Stars performance after thumping win over Trinidad & Tobago

Published on: 31 May 2025
Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has hailed the Black Stars impressive performance against Trinidad & Tobago at the Unity Cup.

The West African powerhouse cruised to a resounding 4-0 win over their opponent in the third place clash held at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Ayew opened the scoring for Ghana, just six minutes into the match before Nations FC captain Razak Simpson netted his debut goal to double the lead in the 12th-minute mark.

In the 42nd-minute, Mohammed Fuseini scored his first goal for the Black Stars followed by another debut goal from Lawrence Agyekum as the Black Stars walloped their opponent.

Speaking after the game, Ayew, who contributed three goals (one goals and two assists) hailed the sides outstanding performance against Trinidad and Tobago.

“We approached the game really well. We made the game look simple but it wasn’t simple but the players did well, the young really did well… some of them really took their opportunities and I’m happy for them. They just need to keep pushing and keep believing in themselves and keep putting in performances like this.” he said.

The Black Stars will return for the continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

