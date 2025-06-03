Ghana captain Jordan Ayew not ruling out Leicester City stay despite relegation

Jordan Ayew hasn’t closed the door on staying at Leicester City, even after their drop to the Championship.

The Ghana forward, who signed a two-year deal with the Foxes last summer, says he’s in no rush to decide his future.

With a year still left on his contract, speculation is growing that Ayew might seek a move elsewhere, particularly with his international profile and desire to stay in top-flight football. But for now, he’s keeping all options open.

“I have one more year left on my contract,” he told Flashscore. “Staying is an option and leaving is also an option, but I am happy there.”

Ayew made 36 appearances this past season and managed six goals, often used in different roles by manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. His work rate and professionalism were never in doubt, even as the team struggled.

As Leicester brace for a rebuild following the departure of key names like Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Danny Ward, Ayew’s experience could be vital. Whether he chooses to remain or seek a fresh challenge, the 33-year-old is weighing his next move carefully, and understandably so, given how unpredictable football has become for him lately.