Ghana champions Medeama agree deal to sign Tamale City captain Godknows Dzakpasu

Ghana champions Medeama SC have acquired the services of highly talented midfielder Godknows Dzakpasu ahead of the 2023-24 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 26-year-old will become the first signing of the Yellow and Mauves in the transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad for the CAF Champions League campaign.

Dzakpasu will join from relegated side Tamale City FC for an undisclosed amount for the next three years.

The central midfielder had a decent campaign for the Tamale Citizens in his first top-flight outing, where he made 28 appearances and scored twice in the process.

The City captain was one of the outstanding players in the team despite suffering relegation at the end of the season.

Dzakpasu had several suitors for his signature, but he has chosen to play for Medeama for the upcoming season and the seasons ahead.

He is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Yellow and Mauves when he completes his move from Tamale to the Tarkwa-based outfit.