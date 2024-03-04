Ghana champions Medeama sign cooperation agreement with Emirati side Al Nasr SC

Medeama have signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai-based Al Nasr SC to accelerate the exchange of technical and administrative expertise in a ground-breaking move by the Ghana champions.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Al Nasr chairman Abdulla Bin Touq and Medeama president Moses Armah.

The agreement was signed at the Al-Maktoum Stadium on the sidelines of Medeama's trip to Algiers for their final CAF Champions League match against CR Belouizdad.

The 2023-24 CAF Champions League campaigners become the first Ghanaian club in recent memory to officially establish relations with an Emirati club.

The "cooperation agreement" with the Arab club includes technical and sports cooperation aimed at expanding the international scope and opening more global opportunities for mutual benefit.

The terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seek to learn and explore the best practices in both clubs.

The partnership also includes technical knowledge sharing for senior and youth teams of both parties, capacity building for administrators and sponsorship opportunities, exchange of visits by technical staff and experts in football management and any other issues deemed necessary for the effective promotion of the interest of the two parties.

The two parties have formalised the deal with Medeama president Moses Armah signing on behalf of the Ghanaian giants while Al Nasr chairman Abdulla Bin Touq signed on behalf of the Emirati side with top officials of both clubs serving as witnesses.

Medeama hosted a one-day training camp at the Al Nasr facility on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, before the team's departure to Algeria for the final CAF Champions League group stage match against CR Belouizdad.