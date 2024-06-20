Ghana climb up in latest FIFA ranking, remain out of top 10 in Africa

The Black Stars of Ghana have climbed up in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola rankings following an outstanding run of matches in the June international window.

Ghana moved up to 64th in the world, four places up from their previous position after back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers in June.

However, the four-time African champions are out of the top ten in Africa, sitting 12th position in the continent.

The rise in position comes after Ghana defeated Mali in Bamako before a thrilling win against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

The latest ranking will be used for the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Johannesburg next month.

Meanwhile, Morocco maintained their place at the top of the ranking in Africa, followed closely by 2021 African champions Senegal with Egypt, Cote D'Ivoire and Nigeria making the top five.

Globally, world champions Argentina are top followed by France and Belgium in the top three places.

Below is the top ten in Africa

Morocco

Senegal

Egypt

Ivory Coast

Nigeria

Tunisia

Algeria

Cameroun

Mali

South Africa