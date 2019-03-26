Ghana coach Appiah rules out return of  Kevin-Prince Boateng ahead of AFCON

Ghanasoccernet understands that head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has no plans of re-calling Kevin-Prince Boateng to his squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

Appiah is unfazed about the constant call of some Ghanaian fans concerning the return of the Barcelona player into the team.

The 32-year old was suspended from the team alongside Sulley Muntari after the 2014 FIFA World Cup debacle.

It was reported that Kevin had used some vulgar speech on the coach Kwesi Appiah leading to his dismissal.

The former AC Milan star came out with a response that he had done nothing wrong to merit the suspension and is yet to apologize for his action.

Despite Kwesi Appiah’s comment in the media that Kevin should apologize and get a call-up, sources close to the coach fears his return could cause some disharmony in the team due to his character and ego.

The inclusion of the Barcelona forward has been a debate among fans as they are divided on the subject of whether to call him for the Afcon or not.

The Sassuolo player on loan to Barcelona has only featured in two games since joining the Catalan giants