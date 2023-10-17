Ghana coach Chris Hughton acknowledges challenges ahead of USA friendly

Black Stars Chris Hughton has acknowledged the quality of the United States national team as the Black Stars prepare for their upcoming international friendly at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Hughton highlighted the challenges posed by the USA and emphasized the need for the Ghanaian team to rise to the occasion.

Hughton expressed his respect for the USA's football prowess, noting their strong ranking, experience, and home advantage. He also mentioned watching the USA's recent match against Germany, which was a game of contrasting halves.

"I think the challenges are quite obvious. We are up against a very good team that has got good experience with a very good ranking and, of course, playing at home. We have watched a lot of games, we watched the recent game against Germany, and I think it was a game of two halves."

“The USA did really good particularly in the first half but of course up against a very good and experienced German team. So we know the challenges are high and this is the reason why we are here. We had a very challenging game of course on Saturday.”

“In the first half of the game, we competed and competed very well and conceded two poor goals but you can’t do that against that type of quality. So yes, the challenges will be high but that is exactly why we are here.”

The Black Stars are eager to rise to the challenges posed by the USA and use the friendly as an opportunity to refine their gameplay and build a strong team for future competitions.