Ghana coach Chris Hughton admits first-half performance was subpar in win over Madagascar

Ghana coach Chris Hughton openly acknowledged the team's lacklustre first-half performance in their 1-0 win over Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match,

Inaki Williams, who made the switch from Spain last June, secured the narrow win with his inaugural goal for Ghana.

Reflecting on the match, Hughton remarked, "The first-half performance needs improvement, but the second-half performance was better." Despite the less-than-ideal start, Williams' close-range header provided a victorious commencement and gave the fans a reason to rejoice.

Looking ahead to the next encounter against Comoros in Moroni, Hughton stressed the significance of the win, stating, "The importance of the win is massive. We would have loved to have done it more comfortably in the first half, but that's football. All you look is to get some momentum from this. We all hope that the momentum from the second half will be taken into Comoros."

The Black Stars are eyeing the top spot in the group, which also includes Mali, Chad, and the Central African Republic, to secure qualification for the World Cup hosted by USA, Mexico, and Canada. The primary focus now is on sustaining momentum and delivering a robust performance in the upcoming matches.