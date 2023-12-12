Ghana coach Chris Hughton among top earners at 2023 AFCON

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has been revealed as one of the highest-paid managers at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

According to a report by Senenews, Hughton earns around $50,000 per month, placing him among the top 10 highest-paid managers at the tournament.

Hughton was appointed as the coach of the Black Stars earlier this year, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles as a manager in the Premier League, including stints at Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle United.

The report also highlights the salaries of other notable managers at the tournament, including Cameroonian legend Rigobert Song, who earns around $30,000 per month as the manager of the Indomitable Lions, and Nigeria's manager Jose Peseiro, whose paycheck dropped from $70,000 to $50,000 following a contract extension in September.

Morocco's manager Walid Regragui, who led the Atlas Lions to a historic FIFA World Cup semifinal run, commands a salary of around $60,000 per month, while AFCON 2023 host manager Jean-Louis Gasset earns a mouth-watering $108,000 per month from the Ivorian FA.

Egyptian coach Rui Vitoria takes home around $200,000 per month, while Algeria's Djamel Belmadi tops the list as the highest-paid manager at the tournament, earning an impressive $208,000 per month.

Also featured in the report is former Ghana coach Avram Grant, who earns at least $25,000 per month as the manager of the Zambian men's national team.

The AFCON tournament will kick off on January 13, with the Black Stars in the same group as Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.