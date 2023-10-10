Ghana coach Chris Hughton and assistant George Boateng arrive in Charlotte ahead of USA and Mexico friendlies

Head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton and his assistant George Boateng, have arrived in Charlotte ahead of Ghana's friendly against Mexico.

The former Brighton manager and the ex-Aston Villa midfielder inspected the training facilities of MLS side, Charlotte FC, where the Black Stars will be preparing for the Mexico.

The Black Stars will face the North Americans at the home venue of Charlotte FC on October 14, 2023 before engaging the United States three days later.

The four-time African champions are preparing for next month's World Cup qualifiers as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana will find out their group opponents at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in a draw to be held on October 12 in Abidjan.

Coach Chris Hughton has invited 23 players for the friendlies against the United States and Mexico.