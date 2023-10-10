Ghana coach Chris Hughton and assistant George Boateng visit training facilities ahead of Mexico friendly

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton and his assistant George Boateng paid a visit to the training facilities where the Black Stars will prepare for the friendly match against Mexico on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Charlotte.

The visit to the training facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina, marked a significant moment in the team's preparations for the highly anticipated clash with the Mexican national team.

Hughton, since taking the reins, has been working tirelessly to build a cohesive and competitive squad capable of competing on the international stage.

The friendly match against Mexico is expected to be a stern test for the Black Stars.

Mexico, a powerhouse in international football, boasts a rich history and a strong squad filled with talented players.

Facing such formidable opposition provides an excellent opportunity for Hughton and Boateng to evaluate their team's readiness for future challenges, including World Cup qualifiers and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The visit by Hughton and Boateng underscores their commitment to achieving success with the Ghanaian national team.

As the countdown to the Ghana-Mexico friendly continues, fans eagerly anticipate an exciting match between two talented teams.

Under the guidance of Hughton, the Black Stars are determined to put on a spirited performance and make their mark in international football.

The Black Stars are unbeaten under the former Ireland international after five matches, registering three wins and drawing two.