Ghana Coach Chris Hughton anticipates tough challenge against Comoros in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars Chris Hughton is getting ready for a challenging encounter against Comoros in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Following the Black Stars' hard-fought 1-0 victory over Madagascar in the opening game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, Hughton emphasised that the upcoming match won't be easy.

After a lackluster first half, Ghana improved in the second half, securing the win with a late goal from Inaki Williams in the 95th minute. Looking ahead to the match against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, at the Stade de Moroni, Hughton acknowledged the difficulty of the match and stressed the importance of carrying the second-half momentum into the upcoming game.

"Everybody thinks the Comoros game will be an easy game, but for sure, not the pitch we will play on; it will be a difficult pitch they are used to playing on," Hughton commented.

"All you look for is to get some momentum from this. We all hope that the momentum from the second half will be taken into Comoros," he added.

The match will kick off at 7 pm Ghana time with the Black Stars hoping to revenge their disappointing defeat against their opponent at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon which saw Ghana bow out of the competition in the group stage.