Ghana coach Chris Hughton apologizes following USA defeat

Ghana's head coach Chris Hughton extended a heartfelt apology and took full responsibility for the disappointing performance of the Black Stars after a humbling 4-0 defeat to the United States in an international friendly.

The USA match, which will go down in history for the Black Stars as their worst-ever loss to the United States.

Ghana's national team conceded three early goals within the opening 20 minutes of the game, setting the stage for their comprehensive defeat.

Giovanni Reyna scored a brace, with Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun adding their names to the score sheet in the match played at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee

Hughton, who had earlier pledged to address the issues that led to the team's 2-0 loss against Mexico, once again witnessed a harrowing start as the USA dominated the game.

Despite their subsequent efforts to regain control of the match, the Black Stars managed just one shot on target throughout the game.

Under Hughton's leadership, Ghana's national team has encountered skepticism from many of its supporters due to their inconsistent and unconvincing performances. Despite their qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars have struggled to secure victories against teams like the Central African Republic and Angola.

In response to a question following the 4-0 loss to the USA, Chris Hughton spoke candidly, offering his apology for the outcome and acknowledging his responsibility in the matter.

"I'm very sorry, and I take responsibility for the poor performance against the USA," Hughton expressed, underlining his commitment to improving the team's form and working towards a brighter future.

He then affirmed his belief in his suitability for the job, stating, "If you ask me if I feel like I'm the right person for this job, the answer is yes." Hughton appears determined to address the team's shortcomings and build a stronger and more consistent Black Stars for the future.