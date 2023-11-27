Ghana coach Chris Hughton applauds Mohammed Kudus' impact at West Ham

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has spoken highly of midfielder Mohammed Kudus' impressive start at West Ham, describing him as a valuable addition to the Premier League club.

Kudus, who made a £38 million move from Ajax to West Ham in the summer, has quickly adapted to the new environment, delivering notable performances despite primarily featuring as a substitute.

Hughton expressed confidence in the positive relationship between Kudus and West Ham manager David Moyes, stating, “I think that Kudus will be good for David, and David will definitely be good for him, and I hope in the end it’s very good for West Ham.”

Discussing Kudus' versatility, Hughton highlighted his ability to play in different positions, saying, “His development will be depend on any other positions he could play in. Could he play as a number nine? I see him more as a ten or an inverted player on that right-hand side.”

The Ghana coach praised Kudus' attributes, emphasizing his strong legs and muscular physique, stating, “He has really good ability and is strong. When you look at him, he has strong legs, fairly muscular, so he is able to use his body, certainly in tight areas, to manoeuvre past players or get out of tight situations, and of course, the asset he has got is he is a player who can score goals.”

Hughton acknowledged Kudus' goal-scoring capabilities and potential for development in various positions, underlining his versatility.

He has six goal contributions in 16 appearances