Ghana coach Chris Hughton attributes friendly defeat to Mexico's familiarity with Bank of America stadium

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has attributed his team's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly to Mexico's familiarity with the Bank of America Stadium pitch.

This loss ended the 64-year-old's unbeaten streak as the head coach of the Black Stars since taking over.

Hughton acknowledged that Mexico presented a formidable challenge, playing on a pitch they were accustomed to, in Charlotte, USA.

He stated, "We knew we were up against a very good Mexican team playing at home on a surface that they are used to, so we knew it was going to be a tough opposition."

In the 57th minute of the match, Mexico took the lead with a goal by Hirving Lozano, and in the 72nd minute, Uriel Antuna doubled their advantage and eventually sealed the victory for the El Tri.

The Black Stars will next face the US Men's Soccer team in a match scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 A.M. at the Geodis Park in Tennessee.