Ghana coach Chris Hughton backs Andre Ayew as new Black Stars takes shape

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is not discounting the experience and quality of long-serving Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and has named him in his squad for the Africa Cup Nations 2023 qualifiers.

Ayew who has bagged more than 100 caps for Ghana made his debut for the Black Stars in 2007 and through the hands of time stands alone as the most capped player for the West African country.

He stands alone again as Ghana’s highest scorer at the AFCON and with the Black Stars aiming to end their trophy drought, UK-born Chris Hughton is not letting go of his most prized asset.

The 33-year-old picked up a knee injury the last time he was with the Black Stars and missed Ghana's 1-1 draw against Angola earlier in the year. The injury also affected his game time at club level but as has often been the case in the last two decades, captain Andre Ayew is already flying in for the national duty after helping Nottingham Forest beat Premier League relegation against the odds.

Other stars like Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew are also named in the team as well as a rising star in both Europe and African football Mohamed Kudus. The skilful Ajax star introduced himself to the world with an outstanding World Cup performance in Qatar last year.

Kudus has been widely acclaimed as the face of the new Black Stars and his experience, energy, and technique is as good as anyone on the continent.

Ghana is looking to pick up the pieces of what has been a disappointing last decade having crashed out of the last AFCON at the group stage and missed a golden chance to qualify to the round of sixteen at the World after losing to Uruguay.