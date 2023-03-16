Ghana coach Chris Hughton buries late father in the UK

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has laid his late father to rest in the UK.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager lost his father early this year, delaying his unveiling as Black Stars coach.

On Wednesday, March 15, the 63-year-old buried his dad with friends, family and members of Ghana's high commission in the UK present at the ceremony.

Hughton is expected in Ghana in the coming days ahead of the commencement of his work as coach of the Black Stars.

His first game in charge of the Black Stars will be against the Palancas Negras of Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Hughton will be unveiled on Monday, March 20 in Kumasi as preparations begin for the double header against Angola.

He has named a 25-man squad for the games in Kumasi and Luanda next week.

The former Nottingham Forest manager replaces Otto Addo as coach of the senior national team.