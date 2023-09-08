Ghana coach Chris Hughton calls for improvement after hard-fought win over Central African Republic

Ghana coach Chris Hughton believes there is room for improvement after the Black Stars secured qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday with a comeback win over Central African Republic (CAR) in Kumasi.

Ghana secured a 2-1 victory over CAR, with goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah, solidifying their position at the top of Group E and earning qualification for next year's tournament.

Speaking after the game, the 64-year-old coach praised the team's overall performance but emphasized that there were areas where they could have done even better. Hughton stated, "I think we showed a good level today. In the end, we could have been more comfortable."

He acknowledged that the first half of the match could have seen a stronger showing from the Black Stars but noted that sometimes it takes time for a game to open up and opportunities to arise.

With their 10th consecutive AFCON qualification secured, Ghana now aim to end a 41-year trophy drought in the prestigious tournament.

The draw for the 2023 AFCON is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2023, in Ivory Coast, and anticipation is growing as the Black Stars look to make their mark on the continental stage once again.