Ghana coach Chris Hughton counting on Thomas Partey's injury comeback before AFCON

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is hopeful Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will be fit before the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

The 30-year-old midfielder is currently out with an injury he picked during training before Arsenal's UEFA Champions League game against Sevilla in October.

The former Atletico Madrid star will miss the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

However, he is expected to recover before the Black Stars travel to Abidjan in January for the Nations Cup.

“We are all very much aware of the quality of player that he is. Unfortunately for us, he is injured at this period of time," Hughton told BBC Africa.

“We are very hopeful that he will be fit and back playing and in good form by the time that we get to AFCON but at this very moment we don’t know.”

The Black Stars are in Kumasi preparing for the Madagascar game on Friday.