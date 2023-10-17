Ghana coach Chris Hughton defends Inaki Williams' goal drought

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, has refrained from attributing blame to Inaki Williams for his goalless streak in the Black Stars jersey, insisting it's a matter of finding the right formula to create scoring opportunities for the forward.

Williams, who switched allegiance to represent Ghana in June 2022, has yet to find the back of the net in 10 games for the national team.

Addressing the struggles of Athletic Bilbao's attacker with the national team, Hughton emphasised the challenge of limited time and training opportunities, noting that at club level, Williams typically operates as a center forward but has been deployed on the right side in a three-man attack formation for a significant part of the season.

Hughton underlined the importance of adapting the playing style to suit Williams, who displays strong work rate and willingness to make runs behind the defense. The coach pointed out the need to provide Williams with service, whether from wide areas or through over-the-top runs.

"We just need to get the formulas right where we are able to provide him with the service," Hughton stated during a pre-match conference.

"Some of that is sporadic; we have games where we have had good possession in the middle of the park and look for runners. But probably, as I said, we need to find the right formulas to create chances for him. And up until this moment, we haven’t been able to do that."

Ghana are eager to regain winning form after a previous defeat to Mexico in their international friendly. In the upcoming match against the United States, the focus will be on finding the right approach to support Inaki Williams and enhance the team's scoring potential.