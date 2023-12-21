Ghana coach Chris Hughton delighted Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham over other clubs

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has disclosed that he was happy when Mohammed Kudus opted to join West Ham United despite interests from other clubs.

The former Ajax midfielder was on the radar of several clubs with Chelsea and Brighton coming close to securing his services.

However, the 23-year-old decided to join the Hammers in the summer transfer window and has already been an instant hit in England.

For Hughton, the structures laid down by David Moyes has exposed more of Kudus' potential.

“I must admit I was delighted when he (Kudus) went there because what I knew would happen with him particularly with the way that David sets up his teams, I knew he would him put him in a structure," he told talkSPORT.

“Looking at him this moment, playing on the right hand side, I think David has adapted his (Kudus) role where he has given him as much freedom as he could but still is producing.”