Ghana coach Chris Hughton describes Otto Addo as 'a very good coach'

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has stated that his predecessor Otto Addo who led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a very good coach.

The 64-year-old served as a technical advisor in the technical team of the Black Stars which had the Borussia Dortmund trainer as the coach.

Despite leading Ghana to beat Nigeria in the World Cup qualification playoffs, the team failed to advance beyond the group stage which saw Otto Addo step down from his role.

With many labelling him as a mere scout trainer with Dortmund and not a good coach capable of leading Ghana anywhere, Hughton describes him in the opposite way.

“It actually started when I was there on holiday. My father passed away about four or five months ago but fortunately, he was still alive when I was given the role as head coach. And very proud to do so,” he told talkSPORT.

“We hadn’t done so well in AFCON. They changed the coach and wanted to bring in another coach, Otto Addo, who’s one of the assistants at Dortmund, a very good coach.”

Hughton eventually replaced Addo and has since managed three games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers winning one and drawing two.

"Post-World Cup, they asked me if I’d like to be head coach which I didn’t take long to accept.”

Ghana's next game under Chris Hughton will be against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the final qualification game for the 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast next year.