Ghana coach Chris Hughton emphasises the need to learn from Mexico loss ahead of USA friendly

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has candidly acknowledged the need for his team to learn from their mistakes following their recent defeat to Mexico.

With their sights set on a victory in an upcoming friendly match against the USA, Hughton stressed the importance of drawing valuable lessons from their loss to Mexico on Sunday.

Speaking during a post-match interview the former Norwich City coach underlined the team's determination not to conclude the October international break with two defeats.

He emphasised the significance of a strong reaction from his players in their upcoming fixture against the USA.

"It is exactly the same message for the players. What we don’t want is to leave this international camp with two poor results," said Coach Chris Hughton. "The result of that is always you are looking for a reaction from the team in the second game [USA].”

Hughton went on to express his confidence in the team's ability to bounce back, saying, "If you are able to get the right reaction, which I am quite sure that we will get from the team, then it gives you a better possibility of putting in a performance that can get something out of the game in the second match against the USA."

Highlighting the importance of learning from their previous encounter, Hughton added, "So what we have to do is to learn from the things you didn't do so well in the first game against Mexico."

The Black Stars are gearing up for their next challenge, facing the US Men's National Team (USMNT) on Tuesday, October 17. The game is scheduled to take place at the GEODIS Park, and the team is eager to redeem themselves after the Mexico defeat.