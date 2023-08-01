Ghana coach Chris Hughton explains strategy to build Black Stars

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has spoken about how he intends to get the right players to build a formidable team to compete for a long time.

The 64-year-old has been credited for playing crucial roles in convincing players of Ghanaian descent to switch allegiance to represent the West African nation.

With many more players said to be eligible to play for Ghana, Hughton says his focus is on getting a balanced team rather than just making efforts to bring anyone who is eligible.

"The deeper I get into this role, the more players I get to know with Ghanaian heritage and it is throughout Europe."

"Most of my time was as a technical advisor and I worked with Otto Addo and we were able to bring in eleven new players to the squad. It is also about getting that balance because there are so many players that can become eligible," he told Talksport in a recent interview

"You can't be adding new players in every squad so I think we have to be careful because we will need some stability," he added.

The former Newcastle United manager who previously served as the technical advisor for the team was appointed to take over from Otto Addo in a 21-month deal and has since then managed three matches all in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers winning once and drawing twice.