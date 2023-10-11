Ghana coach Chris Hughton hand late call-up to Jerome Opoku and two others ahead of Mexico, USA friendlies 

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has invited Kingsley Schindler, Jerome Opoku, and Stephan Ambrosius to replace the injured players in the team ahead of the international friendlies.

Ghana is gearing up to face Mexico and the USA in the coming week as part of their preparations for the commencement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Unfortunately, injuries have sidelined four of the 23 initially selected players, creating a need for swift adjustments to the team's composition. The affected players, Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Osman Bukari, will not be able to participate in the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the USA due to their injuries.

In response to these setbacks, Coach Chris Hughton has acted swiftly and summoned three additional players to replace the injured squad members. The call-ups have been extended to Kingsley Schindler, Jerome Opoku, and Stephan Ambrosius, who are expected to reinforce the team for the upcoming fixtures.

The first friendly match, featuring the Ghana national team against Mexico, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, marking a pivotal moment in their preparations for future competitions.