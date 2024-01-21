Ghana coach Chris Hughton has 'private' conversation with Osman Bukari

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has revealed that he had a conversation with winger Osman Bukari following his error that cost the Black Stars in their match against Egypt on Thursday.

Bukari came on as a substitute for Inaki Williams, but his howler led to Egypt equalizing, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Speaking to the media, Hughton stated that he spoke to Bukari the next day and that the conversation would remain private. He emphasized that it's an emotional game and that as a head coach, he has to make difficult decisions.

"It is an emotional game. As a head coach, you have to make these decisions. I spoke to Osman Bukari the next day and the conversation will remain private," he said.

Bukari will be hoping to bounce back from his mistake and play a crucial role for the Black Stars in their must-win game against Mozambique on Monday. Ghana needs a win to qualify for the next stage of the competition. Despite the setback, Hughton remains confident in Bukari's abilities and could start him in the upcoming match.

The pressure is on for Ghana to perform, and Bukari will be eager to make amends for his error and help his team secure a vital victory. With the support of his coach and teammates, he'll be looking to put the past behind him and focus on the task at hand.