Ghana coach Chris Hughton highlights squad depth amid injuries ahead of CAR clash

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has acknowledged the challenge posed by injuries to key players in the lead-up to their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Speaking during a press conference, Hughton addressed concerns about injuries affecting the team's preparations.

Hughton highlighted that injuries to players like Joseph Painstil, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Majeed Ashimeru, Benjamin Tetteh, Joseph Wollacott, and others have presented a unique challenge.

However, he emphasised that football demands adaptation, and when one player is unavailable due to injury, it provides a valuable opportunity for another player to step up.

The coach emphasised the depth and balance within the squad, stating, "It’s a very good opportunity for somebody else and that is where you have to look at the strength of the squad that you have. I think it’s a good squad that we have. It’s a good squad, it’s a good balance of a squad, good balance of young players and experience and we will have to pull on. We will have to pull on that youthful quality that some of the young players have."

The match, set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, holds great importance for both teams as they vie for a place in the prestigious tournament.

Ghana currently stand in a favourable position, needing at least a draw in the match to secure their qualification for the 2023 AFCON event, which will be held in neighbouring Ivory Coast. On the other hand, CAR, currently in third place and just two points behind Ghana in the qualification table, know that only a win will propel them to the tournament, potentially displacing the four-time African champions.