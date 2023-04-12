Ghana coach Chris Hughton impressed with Black Stars desire to win

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed his confidence in the team's ability to perform following his unbeaten start to the job.

The former Brighton boss was appointed in late February as the head coach of the Black Stars and he took charge of his first two games in March, which were both against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The team secured one win and one draw under his leadership.

Speaking in an interview, Hughton said that he had seen a real desire from the players to win during his time as the team's technical advisor.

"I see the desire in this team because I have been fortunate to be around for a year now and particularly if you are not the head coach, it allows you to look at the overall," he said. "They want to win and it is a good thing I saw."

Ghana currently lead Group E with eight points after four matches and will wrap up their Afcon qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June.