Ghana coach Chris Hughton insists Thomas Partey's place in the Black Stars won't be affected if he moves to Saudi

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has kept faith in Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, insisting his place in the national team is safe amid reports of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

The Arsenal midfielder has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia following the arrival of Declan Rice at the Emirates.

Although Partey took part in pre-season with the Gunners, it seems manager Mikel Arteta is ready to gamble with Rice.

“ No [it won’t influence me]. Thomas is an experienced player [and he] had a wonderful season at Arsenal last season. Firstly it’s about playing; players that are going to be playing regularly so they keep their fitness, and of course it’s about the league that they are playing in…but it’s about playing and playing regularly,” Hughton told talkSPORT.

Partey is also on the radar of Italian clubs Juventus and AC Milan, who are ready to make a move for the Ghanaian if he becomes available.

He joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid.