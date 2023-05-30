Ghana coach Chris Hughton invites 24 players for AFCON qualifier against Madagascar

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has invited 24 players for the penultimate 2023 Africa Nations Group E qualifier against Madagascar next month.

Hughton has made some notable selections for the crucial match, set to take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.

Two players, Alidu Seidu and Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, have earned a return to the squad after their impressive performances.

Additionally, Ernest Nuamah, who plays for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga and scored 15 goals this season, has received his first senior national team call-up due to his eye-catching displays in Denmark.

Some familiar faces have also made their way back into the squad. Nicholas Opoku, a defender from Amiens, has been recalled, along with Patrick Kpozo, who currently plays in Moldova. Majeed Ashimeru, a midfielder for Anderlecht, will also make a return for Ghana.

The Black Stars enter the match sitting at the top of their group, having accumulated 8 points from two wins and two draws in their previous four matches.

The upcoming fixture against Madagascar will be crucial as Ghana aim to secure their place in the prestigious tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Joseph Painstil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), KamalDeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)

Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel).