Ghana coach Chris Hughton keen on Ayew experience despite playing time concerns

Ghana coach Chris Hughton insists Andre Ayew remains a pivotal figure for the Black Stars, despite the forward only recently signing for a club which has brought fitness concerns.

Ayew, 33, joined French side Le Havre on Saturday as a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

He skippered Ghana at the recent World Cup in Qatar but has not played competitively for a club since then which has sparked concerns in some quarters

Hughton has recalled Ayew for this month's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros. He believes the veteran's leadership and ability remain invaluable.

"Dede Ayew is still a very good player and somebody that can be the best player in training," Hughton stated. "He is captain, a very good influence on younger players and not just about his playing ability."

Ayew made his Ghana debut in 2007 and has gone on to earn over 100 caps. He provides experience to balance Hughton's blend of youth and maturity.

Despite Ayew's lack of match action since leaving Forest, Hughton maintains he will play a pivotal role in this month's fixtures.

The coach is focused firmly on Ghanaians delivering results, regardless of club circumstances. With Ayew in the squad, Ghana posses greater leadership to guide emerging talents.

Hughton will hope Ayew's know-how inspires positive performances to launch the Black Stars' World Cup qualifying quest.