Ghana coach Chris Hughton names squad for Mexico, USA Friendlies 

Ghana's head coach Chris Hughton has unveiled his 23-man squad in preparation for the imminent international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America later this month.

The Black Stars are gearing up for a thrilling clash with Mexico, set to take place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14.

Following this encounter, they will face off against the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two games serves as part of Ghana's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers slated for November as as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Among the notable returnees to the squad are Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal star Thomas Partey. Both players missed out on the 2023 AFCON qualifiers last month due to injury setbacks.

Tariq Lamptey, whose last appearance for the Black Stars was during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, had been sidelined from the team due to a prolonged battle with injuries. However, his impressive start to the season in England has propelled him back into contention for national team duties.

Another prominent name on the roster is Deputy Captain Thomas Teye Partey, who had been absent from the squad during the Central African Republic qualifier due to injury concerns.