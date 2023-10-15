Ghana coach Chris Hughton names strong starting line up to face Mexico 

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, has revealed his chosen starting lineup for the Black Stars in their upcoming international friendly against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium.

This friendly is an essential part of Ghana's preparations for the impending 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, set to kick off next month.

Notably, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is making his return to the team and will be the captain for the evening, taking the armband in the absence of Andre Ayew.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew is slated to start on the bench, making way for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo to claim a spot in the starting lineup, edging out Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams.

Joseph Paintsil has also earned a place in the starting lineup, filling in for Ernest Nuamah.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, are gearing up for the clash, aiming for their first victory against Mexico in their last three encounters.

Below is the starting line up:

By Jacob Abeiku Adams