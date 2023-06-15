GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana coach Chris Hughton opens up on Gideon Mensah's injury

Published on: 15 June 2023
Gideon Mensah

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has revealed that defender Gideon Mensah had to be excused from the team for precautionary reasons. 

The Auxerre left-back arrived in camp with a knock from their last game in Ligue 1 against RC Lens.

Following an assessment from the medical team, the manager decided to leave him out of the squad in other to avoid further setbacks.

“Sometimes you get the feel from a player, a player who is maybe not so confident in coming [to the national team] or a player who wants to come. Gideon wanted to be here and that is a good sign," he said.

“This is somebody that wanted to be here in camp so it was our responsibility to assess him with the medical information and come to a conclusion. The conclusion is that probably at this stage we didn’t want to risk him.”

The Black Stars travel to Antananarivo on Friday to face Madagascar in the penultimate AFCON qualifier with only one fit left-back.

Patrick Kpozo is expected to make his Black Stars debut on Sunday.

