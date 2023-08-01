Ghana coach Chris Hughton opens up on leading the Black Stars to AFCON 2023

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton is hoping to end Ghana's AFCON drought by winning the next edition of the competition in Ivory Coast.

Ghana need a draw or a win against the Central African Republic to seal qualification to the tournament next year.

The four-time African champions have not won the Nations Cup since 1982, and Hughton has been task with the job of winning the tournament.

“First and foremost, it’s about getting there (AFCON), but once you get there you’d want to perform well,” he told talkSPORT.

“One thing I have seen during my travels with the team is that the levels of the African countries now have improved.

“I think it’s because of infrastructure, so many of the African players are now playing at good levels, good clubs with good structure and no doubt the level of the AFCON will continue to improve," he added.

Hughton has been Black Stars manager since February 2023.