Ghana coach Chris Hughton praises Mohammed Kudus as versatile playmaker

Black Stars Chris Hughton, has showered accolades on West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, describing him as a versatile player with exceptional goal-scoring prowess.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer for the Hammers, earning him a spot in Ghana's 55-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Hughton, speaking to TalkSport, emphasised Kudus's versatility and labeled him as a "10," highlighting his ability to score goals and contribute to the team's success.

Hughton discussed Kudus's playing style, stating, "He’s a very talented player, there’s no doubt. The type of player he is, you look at him as a 10 because he’s a goal scorer; you want to get him close to goal, but he has had good success playing on that right-hand side (as a winger)." The coach's comments add to the ongoing debate about Kudus's ideal position and role on the field.

Since making a high-profile move from Dutch giants Ajax to West Ham United this summer, Kudus has quickly made an impact in English football.

With an impressive record of nine goals and 14 contributions in 24 appearances across all competitions, Kudus is expected to play a pivotal role for Ghana in the upcoming AFCON tournament.