Ghana coach Chris Hughton prioritizes 2026 World Cup qualifiers over AFCON amidst rumours of dismissal

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton is focused on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers next week, with Ghana facing Madagascar on November 17 and Comoros on November 21.

While acknowledging the significance of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Hughton emphasized his concentration on the World Cup qualifiers, expressing determination to improve the team's performance through hard work.

"My role as a coach of the Black Stars is to get the best results and best performance from the team. You can’t always get it, but what you can always do is to learn from your previous experience, whether it's good or bad," Hughton told BBC during an interview.

"Ultimately, I will work as hard as I always do to try to get things the best way we can. It’s wonderful and great to want to talk about the AFCON, but sometimes, for coaches, it’s difficult because we have two important World Cup qualification games before the tournament.

"If your concentration is too far off that, then you can take your eye off what is at this moment the most important thing. The most important thing at this moment is the two World Cup qualification games." he said.

Despite rumours of potential dismissal by the Ghana Football Association, the government has opposed such actions against the 64-year-old coach, who remains dedicated to leading the team.