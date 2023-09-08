Ghana coach Chris Hughton proud of Black Stars' qualification performance

Ghana coach Chris Hughton expressed his pride in the Black Stars' achievement of finishing at the top of their qualifying group for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars secured a comeback win against the Central African Republic, confirming their status as Group E winners in the qualifiers.

"First and foremost, my experiences so far is that the level of African football has increased, and if I am not mistaken, we actually finished top of our group," he said.

"I think that is something to be proud of; it is always about development when you look at the squad; even when I came in, ten new players have been introduced to the squad," he added.

With their qualification secured, the Black Stars are now focusing on their upcoming international friendly against Liberia in Accra to conclude the September international window.