Ghana coach Chris Hughton reveals confrontational side

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has revealed that he is not afraid to confront people despite being known as one of football's "nice guys".

In an interview with FourFourTwo, the former Premier League manager said that it's impossible not to fall out with an opposing manager at some point in his career.

"It's important to manage within your personality; there’s no point being something you’re not. My style is not to go looking for it, but I’m very comfortable with confrontation," Hughton said.

"So, yes: there are times when you fall out with someone or tell them in no uncertain terms what you think; that’s part and parcel of the game."

Hughton acknowledged that he has a reputation as a nice bloke but insisted that no manager can pussyfoot around in all circumstances. "I like to treat people how I would want to be treated myself unless they give you a reason not to," he added.

Hughton, who has managed several clubs in the English Premier League, was part of Ghana's coaching team at the 2022 World Cup before being appointed as head coach earlier this year. He said that he is looking forward to the challenge and is excited about the talent available in the Ghanaian squad.

"I’m really excited about the group of players we have. It’s a talented squad with a mix of youth and experience," Hughton said. "I’m looking forward to working with them and seeing how we can develop and progress as a team."