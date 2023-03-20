GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 20 March 2023
Ghana coach Chris Hughton says he built a good relationship with players whilst serving as technical advisor 

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has said that he was able to build a good relationship with the current players whilst serving as technical advisor of the national team.

The former Brighton manager was handed the technical advisory role last year March before the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

He served in that capacity until the 2022 World Cup before the technical team was disbanded after Otto Addo's resignation.

According to Hughton, he was able to build a good relationship with the players and people around the national team during that period.

"Being a technical advisor allowed me to get a good feel of the squad and also get to build relationships with the players and people around the national team.", he said at his official unveiling ceremony.

Hughton's first assignment is on Thursday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

 

 

 

