Ghana coach Chris Hughton says he is not responsible for selecting venues for matches

Following Tuesday's encounter between Ghana and Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium, coach Chris Hughton responded to complaints about Ghana's poor playing surfaces.

For the first time in a while, the Black Stars played at home in Acrra, but before the game began, it rained, evidently changing the nature of the pitch making it challenging for players to exert their will.

Additionally, the pitch's appearance was undesirable because certain areas had lost their greenness.

Jordan Ayew came off the bench to seal the victory for Ghana, who overcame their opponents 3-1 with two goals from Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus in their second straight game.

Hughton spoke to the media following the game and touched on a variety of topics, although he was hesitant to address the bad pitch.

“I would have to say first and foremost that the decision to where the games are played are of course decisions by the Association.

"What we can do is speak about today. The crowd was excellent today and I think they grew with us as the game got better and as the performance got better, the crowd got louder and I think probably the fact we hadn’t played here for a while probably had something to do with it and its good to be back here but as regards (to) where the games are played, that’s not my decision.”

Ghana's next home game is expected to come off in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in November.