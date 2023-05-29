Ghana coach Chris Hughton scouts players at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Ghana coach Chris Hughton was present at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday afternoon to witness the Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Karela United.

Hughton's purpose in attending the game was to closely observe the players and assess their performance for potential national team call-ups.

Accompanying Hughton was his assistant, Mas'Ud Didi Dramani, who also joined in monitoring the Ghana Premier League players during the match which ended 1-1.

Since his appointment, Hughton and his technical team have been diligently following the progress of players in the top-flight league.

The presence of Hughton and Dramani at the stadium reflects their commitment to identifying and selecting the best talent for the Black Stars.

With the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June, Hughton is expected to announce his squad soon.

There is a possibility that some local players may be given an opportunity.