Ghana coach Chris Hughton set to be sacked ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton faces the sack ahead of Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros next week.

Information reaching GHANASoccernet.com reveals that the Ghana Football Association will hold a meeting on Thursday to decide the fate of the gaffer.

The GFA has not been impressed with the performances of the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager despite losing only two games since taking over as Ghana coach. The defeats were against Mexico and the United States during the October international break.

The decision to let Hughton leave will also primarily depend on the government's acceptance of the FA's proposal due to the compensation to be paid if he is sacked.

Meanwhile, GHANASoccernet can also reveal that the FA has already identified potential replacements for Hughton.

The former Nottingham Forest manager took over as Ghana coach in March 2023 and has a contract till the end of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.